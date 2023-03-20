Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.8% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $307.86 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.