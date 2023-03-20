Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 345 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $95.40 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average is $99.52.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

