Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.9% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,680.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,901,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,415,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,439,000 after buying an additional 2,292,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 972,231 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,378.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,150.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,616 shares of company stock worth $2,412,900. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

