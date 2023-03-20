Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,008,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,153,897 shares.The stock last traded at $18.61 and had previously closed at $18.70.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

