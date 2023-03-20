Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $50,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $305.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

