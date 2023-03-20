Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 43,645 shares.The stock last traded at $295.76 and had previously closed at $297.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.87.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 876,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,961,000 after purchasing an additional 76,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,124,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

