Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Clean Harbors (CLH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH):

3/16/2023 – Clean Harbors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2023 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.4 %

CLH stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.88. 79,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.40. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $529,285.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,096 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

