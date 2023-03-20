Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Secure Energy Services (SECYF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS: SECYF):

3/7/2023 – Secure Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/7/2023 – Secure Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$8.00.

3/6/2023 – Secure Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/3/2023 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

1/27/2023 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

SECYF remained flat at $4.41 during midday trading on Monday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,200. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

