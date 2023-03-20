Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Verastem (VSTM)

Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Verastem had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Verastem had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM remained flat at $0.45 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 604,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $90.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Verastem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verastem by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.