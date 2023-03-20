Investments & Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 876,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,608. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.24.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

