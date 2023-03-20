Investments & Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.86. 154,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,619. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

