Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Investors Title Stock Performance
Shares of ITIC traded up $5.00 on Thursday, reaching $145.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.74. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $125.80 and a 12-month high of $210.40.
Investors Title Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 14.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title
About Investors Title
Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investors Title (ITIC)
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.