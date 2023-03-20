Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Investors Title Stock Performance

Shares of ITIC traded up $5.00 on Thursday, reaching $145.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.74. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $125.80 and a 12-month high of $210.40.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 14.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title

About Investors Title

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Investors Title by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 693.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.