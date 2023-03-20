Invitoken Trading Down 1.1% This Week (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and $71,672.78 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invitoken token can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00005666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $100.19 or 0.00353732 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,282.21 or 0.25710494 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Invitoken

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

