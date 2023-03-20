INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) versus IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Critical Review

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for INVO Bioscience and IceCure Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 1 1 0 2.50 IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

INVO Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 304.40%. IceCure Medical has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 308.88%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

INVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares INVO Bioscience and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -230.18% -183.08% -106.75% IceCure Medical -462.46% -77.00% -61.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INVO Bioscience and IceCure Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 1.81 -$6.66 million N/A N/A IceCure Medical $3.53 million 13.83 -$9.90 million ($0.45) -2.38

INVO Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical.

About INVO Bioscience

IINVO BioScience, Inc. is a fertility company. It focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

