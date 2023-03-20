IPVERSE Trading 8% Lower This Week (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $832,656.81 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00355660 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,238.10 or 0.25854261 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

