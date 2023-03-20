iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.79

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $6.47. iQIYI shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 3,381,410 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -349.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,793,000 after buying an additional 3,789,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,409,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,818,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 1,115.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,794,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.