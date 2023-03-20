IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

IRadimed Stock Down 2.3 %

IRMD stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.40 million, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.03.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. On average, analysts expect that IRadimed will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IRadimed

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,759,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $368,943.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,187 shares in the company, valued at $22,416,536.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $355,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,759,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,247 shares of company stock worth $1,680,787 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in IRadimed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 60,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 351,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 52,041 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IRadimed by 4.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

