Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IRM. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.63. 156,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,084. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $5,502,935 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.