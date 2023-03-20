iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Raised by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after buying an additional 193,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after buying an additional 395,026 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,043,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,312,000 after buying an additional 874,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after buying an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,146. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

