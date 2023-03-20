iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3,378.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.03 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

