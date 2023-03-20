iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,633,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,405 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $162,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $62.92 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

