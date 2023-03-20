iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,631 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $87.27. 1,060,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,821. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $103.76.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

