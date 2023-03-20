iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSCGet Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,803,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 912,566 shares.The stock last traded at $22.71 and had previously closed at $22.73.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,550,105,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,152,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.