iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,803,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 912,566 shares.The stock last traded at $22.71 and had previously closed at $22.73.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
