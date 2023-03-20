iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,803,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 912,566 shares.The stock last traded at $22.71 and had previously closed at $22.73.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,550,105,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,152,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

