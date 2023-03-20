iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for about 0.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IGV traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,370 shares. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.75.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

