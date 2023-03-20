iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.