iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.07.
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.
