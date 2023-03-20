iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 356,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 464,338 shares.The stock last traded at $36.95 and had previously closed at $36.03.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $846.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 186.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 74,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,360 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 150,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,381,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after acquiring an additional 78,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,747,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

