iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.85

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.85 and last traded at $70.78, with a volume of 2977643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.97.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

