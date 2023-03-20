iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.97. 3,296,954 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

