iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.19

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.19 and last traded at $120.01, with a volume of 11609174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.98.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

