iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.4% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWB stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,528. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

