iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $215.18 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

