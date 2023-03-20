iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $173.33 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

