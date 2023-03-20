iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Cut by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $132.64 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.75 and a 200-day moving average of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

