iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Raised by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after acquiring an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 319,526 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.53. The stock had a trading volume of 81,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,228. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average of $119.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

