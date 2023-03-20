iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,974 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

SUB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.38. 10,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.84. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $105.50.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

