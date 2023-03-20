iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $15,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYF. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

IYF opened at $68.30 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $88.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.