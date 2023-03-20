iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Price Up 7%

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 524,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 953,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
iStar Stock Up 7.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $626.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23.
iStar Company Profile
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
