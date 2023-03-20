iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Price Up 7%

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 524,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 953,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

STAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $626.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,251,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iStar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after acquiring an additional 37,440 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iStar by 5,898.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,364,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,935 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of iStar by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,627,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after acquiring an additional 132,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

