J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JBHT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.86.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $167.18. 96,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $216.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,341,000 after buying an additional 69,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after acquiring an additional 517,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,060 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

