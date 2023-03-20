Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 3.1% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,477,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $113.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.