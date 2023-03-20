Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Trading Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $18.86. 35,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 431,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Specifically, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,199.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Jamf Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

