Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JHG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 390,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,173. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

