Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0109 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $18.53 million and $146,497.52 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00032202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019278 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00198933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,919.55 or 1.00041078 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01059419 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $140,166.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

