JOE Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $108.36 million and $42.56 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JOE Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

