JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 76

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 74 ($0.90) to GBX 76 ($0.93) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QLT. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.04) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 108.50 ($1.32).

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 81.86 ($1.00) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 682.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152.20 ($1.85).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.20. Quilter’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

