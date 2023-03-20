JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $14.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
SRAD has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sportradar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Sportradar Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Sportradar Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SRAD opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.45.
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
