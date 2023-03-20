JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 66,084 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 445,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 314,145 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,343. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.25.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

