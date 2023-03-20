JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:JUSC)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JUSC stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 399 ($4.90). The company had a trading volume of 98,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,177. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market cap of £257.91 million, a PE ratio of -1,012.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 414.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.39. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 337.25 ($4.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 444.48 ($5.46).

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

