Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.79. 693,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,093. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.11%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,312,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares in the company, valued at $29,312,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,822. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 23,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,003,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 47,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 563,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 49,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,293,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Recommended Stories

