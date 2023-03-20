Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.47. 1,006,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

Insider Transactions at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,574.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $34,054.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,131 shares of company stock valued at $229,983. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 115.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

