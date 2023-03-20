KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

KBH traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,862. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in KB Home by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in KB Home by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

